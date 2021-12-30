‘Omicron is dangerous, and many elderly Germans aren’t vaccinated,’ says one expert.

‘Omicron is dangerous,’ says one expert, “because many elderly Germans are not vaccinated.”

Lauterbach, the German Minister of Health, claims that COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom are less severe, but that this may not be the case in Germany.

BERLIN (Germany)

As many older adults are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, hospital admissions from the omicron variant could increase in Germany in the coming weeks, according to the country’s health minister.

According to Karl Lauterbach on Twitter, despite an increase in omicron infections in the UK, the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients on mechanical ventilators has not increased.

“However, here (in Germany), things can take a different path.”

“Because we have a much higher rate of unvaccinated people among those 60 and older,” he said, urging people to get their vaccinations.

According to the German Ministry of Health, nearly 39% of people in this age group have yet to receive their booster shots, which are considered critical in protecting against the highly mutated variant.

A COVID-19 vaccine was not given to about 12% of people aged 60 and up.

The number of omicron cases is doubling every two to three days, according to health officials, and it is capable of causing a massive fifth wave of coronavirus infections at the start of January.

To combat the spread of the disease, the government has launched a vaccination campaign and plans to administer booster shots to everyone who is eligible within the next few weeks.

On Thursday, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute reported 42,770 new daily coronavirus infections and 383 deaths, but noted that the figures are incomplete due to holiday reporting irregularities, as understaffed local health departments were unable to timely report new case numbers.

Over the last 24 hours, the institute has recorded 3,619 new cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, bringing the total number of confirmed omicron cases in the country to 16,748.

Coronavirus infections have reached new highs in Europe this week, with the heavily mutated omicron variant causing outbreaks in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy.