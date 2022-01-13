Omicron is rapidly spreading across Europe, but deaths are still low.

Omicron is rapidly spreading across Europe, but death rates are still low.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 21% in Europe since January.

While the omicron variant of COVID-19 spread across Europe, there was no significant increase in the number of deaths.

More than 7 million cases of omicron were detected in Europe in the first week of the year, according to Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) regional director for Europe. This represents a more than double increase from the previous week.

The omicron variant will infect more than half of Europe’s population in six to eight weeks, according to Kluge.

The number of cases in European countries has increased by 21% since January, according to the Worldometer website, which provides current and projected data on COVID-19.

In most European countries, mortality rates were relatively low during the same time period.

France is one of Europe’s omicron-affected countries.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by about 45 percent in the last week, according to official figures.

The daily average increased to 259,264 cases.

In the last seven days, 1,496 people in the country have died from COVID-19, a 4 percent increase over the previous week.

In the previous week, 352,428 cases were reported in Germany, an increase of 53% over the previous week.

COVID-19 claimed the lives of 1,703 people in the last seven days, down 4% from the previous week.

Over the past week, Spain recorded 806,956 COVID-19 cases, up 7% from the previous week.

In the last week, 694 people have died as a result of COVID-19, a 59 percent increase in the mortality rate compared to the week before.

In the last seven days, 36,530 virus cases were detected in Bulgaria, up 49% from the week before.

In the past week, the average number of daily cases in Belgium increased by 96% to 21,874.

Despite an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations in Belgium, COVID-19-related deaths are decreasing.

Last week, the country’s average daily death rate was 17, down 29% from the week before.