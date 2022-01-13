Omicron may aid herd immunity, according to virologists.

According to South African scientists, Omicron is less deadly than other variants and causes milder symptoms.

JOHANNESBURG is a city in South Africa.

Because of its high transmissibility, the omicron variant of coronavirus can aid in the development of herd immunity in societies, according to South African virologists.

According to scientific data gathered over a 50-day period after the variant was detected in South Africa and Botswana, omicron differs from other strains by having milder symptoms and lower mortality rates.

Omicron was less deadly than other variants, according to Gert Van Zyl, a professor at Stellenbosch University’s Department of Medical Virology.

It could help build herd immunity because of its high transmissibility, as it has been seen in people who have recovered from the coronavirus and those who have been vaccinated, according to Zyl.

He added that while herd immunity would have an impact on the pandemic’s outcome, omicron provided a relatively high level of immunity against other variants like Delta.

Though it’s “unrealistic” to expect omicron to be the last variant to emerge in the pandemic, he believes it has the potential to become an “endemic pattern.”

When a disease is found frequently among specific populations or in a specific geographic area, it is called endemic.

He emphasized the importance of protecting “high-risk individuals” such as the elderly population, stating that the virus will continue to spread in the long term.

In terms of travel restrictions, he explained that the initial responses and lockdowns were designed to protect countries’ health-care systems.

“We should focus on what we can achieve and save lives,” he said, cautioning against using “old tools for a new problem” because things are changing.

Omicron is not a “South African variant,” according to Vicky Lynne Baillie, a scientist at the University of the Witwatersrand’s Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit.

“It’s extremely contagious, and a large number of people are becoming infected…

“We should achieve herd immunity,” Baillie said, cautioning that this variant could have serious consequences in people who have never been immunized.

She noted that this was “the worst variant” to emerge and warned that if another variant emerges, all progress would be lost.

When it came to restrictions, she said they “wouldn’t make a difference.”

