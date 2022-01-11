Omicron may be on its way down in the United States and the United Kingdom: ‘It’s going to come down as fast as it went up,’ says one analyst.

Omicron may be on its way down in the United States and the United Kingdom: ‘It’s going to come down as fast as it went up.’

Scientists are noticing signs that COVID-19’s alarming omicron wave has peaked in the United Kingdom and is about to do so in the United States, at which point cases may begin to decline dramatically.

The reason for this is that, just a month and a half after being discovered in South Africa, the variant has proven to be so contagious that it may be running out of people to infect.

“It’s going to come down as quickly as it went up,” Ali Mokdad, a health metrics sciences professor at the University of Washington in Seattle, predicted.

Experts warn, however, that much remains unknown about how the pandemic’s next phase will play out.

In both countries, the plateauing or ebbing is not occurring at the same time or at the same rate.

Even if the drop-off occurs, patients and overburdened hospitals will still be in for weeks or months of misery.

“As we descend the slope on the backside, there are still a lot of people who will get infected,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, which predicts that reported cases will peak within the week.

According to a highly influential model developed by the University of Washington, the number of daily reported cases in the United States will hit 1.2 million by January.

According to Mokdad, the virus will spread quickly after that, “simply because everyone who could be infected will be infected.”

Indeed, he claimed, the true number of new daily infections in the United States — an estimate that includes people who were never tested — has already peaked, reaching 6 million in January, according to the university’s complex calculations.

According to government data, new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom have dropped to around 140,000 per day in the last week, down from over 200,000 per day earlier this month.

While cases are still rising in places like southwest England and the West Midlands, Kevin McConway, a retired professor of applied statistics at Britain’s Open University, believes the outbreak has peaked in London.

The figures have sparked speculation that the two countries will witness what happened in South Africa, where the…

