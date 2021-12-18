Omicron-related deaths and hospitalizations are on the rise, with 10,059 new infections confirmed every day, according to Covid.

Covid: Omicron deaths and hospitalizations are on the rise, with 10,059 new infections confirmed every day.

According to new data released on Saturday, the number of deaths in England caused by the variant has increased by one to seven.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, there are now 85 people in hospital with Omicron, up from 20 previously.

There have been 10,059 additional confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 24,968.

According to the BBC, Cabinet ministers will be briefed on the latest data on Saturday, as scientists warn that additional restrictions may be required in the coming days to stem the spread of the variant.

Fears of Omicron spreading across the UK have prompted the UK’s four nations to hold a Cobra meeting this weekend.

Meanwhile, due to the rapid spread of the variant, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major incident” in the capital.

It means that key government agencies will work together more closely to respond to the situation.

“The rise in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is extremely concerning,” Mr Khan said. “As a result of the threat of Covid-19 to our city, we are once again declaring a major incident.”

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant, with cases rapidly increasing and the number of Covid-19 patients in our hospitals on the rise once more.”

“While we’re still learning about this variant, it’s important that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program.”

Due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 and its impact on the NHS, the mayor declared a major incident on 8 January, but was able to call it off on 26 February as case numbers dropped.

According to the Financial Times, Boris Johnson was presented with a number of options on Friday, ranging from “mild guidance to nudge people all the way up to lockdown,” as part of a so-called Plan C.

According to the newspaper, Mr Johnson’s allies claimed that he still wanted to go.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

