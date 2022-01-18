Omicron-related fainting spells could be a new covid warning sign.

Omicron-related fainting spells may be a new covid warning sign.

Following a series of fainting spells in a Berlin hospital, health officials believe this could be a new warning sign of covid, particularly the omicron variant.

Over the last two years, a great deal of information about covid and its symptoms has become available.

As each variant has been identified, the list has grown, with scientists and other health officials working to differentiate each strain and what it could mean for infected people.

A scratchy throat, fatigue, muscle pain, and a runny nose are currently some of the primary symptoms of omicron.

According to the ZOE Covid study, sneezing has recently been linked to this particular variant.

However, as the list of symptoms grows, a recent report from Berlin has identified yet another lesser-known symptom of infection – but what does it mean?

According to rztezeitung, fainting spells could be a sign of omicron early on.

Low blood flow to the brain is the most common cause of fainting, which is defined as a temporary loss of consciousness and muscle control.

However, according to The Mirror, doctors in Berlin have discovered a link between covid infection and fainting spells.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man visited the emergency room in Berlin for recurrent fainting spells, and the man was discovered to have covid with infection, which caused the fainting in this case.

Doctors saw a “clear link” between the virus and the fainting spells, according to a German newspaper.

According to doctors, this isn’t the first time fainting has been reported as a symptom of the virus, with the symptom most commonly occurring in long-covid patients.

Over 14,000 covid patients reported fainting or the feeling of impending unconsciousness in the early stages of infection, according to research from Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

In addition to fainting, “some of the more unusual signs of the variant include congestion, brain fog, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, nausea or vomiting,” according to the Mirror, with some people reporting sleep paralysis and night sweats.

The CDC also warned that one symptom, pale, grey, or blue-colored skin, and lips, require immediate medical attention.

