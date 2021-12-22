Omicron restrictions around the world: How countries are dealing with the Covid variant, from France to Singapore

From France to Singapore, here’s how countries are dealing with the Covid variant.

Omicron has spread faster than any other variant around the world – here’s how countries are dealing with the increasing number of cases.

As Omicron spreads faster than any previous variant, countries have announced a variety of measures to reduce the number of cases, ranging from vaccinations for young children to tighter border controls.

Here is the most up-to-date information on what countries are doing to combat yet another wave of Covid-19 in the run-up to Christmas.

Germany has warned that within the next three weeks, Omicron will become the dominant variant.

According to health minister Karl Lauterbach, an “offensive booster campaign is our most important building block,” so the government ordered 80 million Omicron-specific vaccines to be delivered in April or May.

“Christmas should not become the spark that starts the Omicron blaze,” said Lothar Wieler, president of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The country’s Ethics Council recommended on Wednesday that mandatory vaccination for health workers be extended to “significant sections of the population.”

Outside, Spain is expected to make masks mandatory, with the army being brought in to ensure that everyone follows the rules.

The bill is expected to be approved at an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Despite the fact that Omicron has sent numbers skyrocketing, with nearly 50,000 new infections reported on Tuesday, hospital admissions and intensive-care cases remain low.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that families will be able to celebrate Christmas together.

By the end of 2021, French Health Minister Olivier Veran predicted that Omicron would be the dominant variant, and that a robust immunisation program, including the vaccination of children aged 5-11, would be necessary.

After recently banning visitors from the UK without a “compelling reason,” Omicron accounts for 20% of all cases in France, which recorded 72,832 new infections in 24 hours.

With record cases among primary school children, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica has dubbed it a “children’s epidemic.”

100,000 people under the age of 18 are infected with Covid-19, out of 384,000 total.

Last week, the country began immunizing children aged 5 to 11, but two triple-jabbed mothers told me they are still not ready.

