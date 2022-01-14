Omicron symptoms: How do they differ from Delta and other coronavirus strains?

How the Omicron variant’s symptoms differ from those of Delta and other coronavirus strains

The symptoms reported by Covid for patients with the Omicron variant have shifted away from the NHS’s three signs.

The spread of the Omicron variant caused a significant increase in UK Covid cases in the run-up to the New Year.

The strain, which was discovered by scientists in South Africa at the end of November, has been found to be more transmissible and resistant to vaccines than its predecessors.

As a result of the rising number of infections, new Covid restrictions were implemented across the UK (although some countries are now beginning to relax the restrictions), as well as issues with test availability.

Omicron’s symptoms appear to be slightly different from previous variants, in addition to its increased transmissibility – here’s what you need to know.

The main symptoms of Covid-19, according to the NHS, have remained the same for the majority of the pandemic:

However, leading health experts have warned that the official guidance is insufficient, and that dismissing symptoms as signs of the common cold could result in people unwittingly spreading the Omicron variant.

Professor Tim Spector, the lead scientist on the Zoe Covid study and a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College in London, previously told me that he finds it “very odd” that government campaigns do not include other warning signs.

“I’m not sure why the NHS posters never mention the cold-like symptoms that are the primary symptom of the Omicron variant,” he said.

It’s strange because we’re supposed to be attempting to contain the virus’s spread.

“As a result, people who are experiencing cold-like symptoms dismiss them and wait for signs like a fever, loss of smell, or cough, which are highlighted in all of the messaging, before concluding that they have Covid.”

“The issue is that they either never get these symptoms at all, or if they do, it’s three or four days later, and they’ve already infected others by mixing with them.”

The main Covid symptoms, according to the Department of Health, were carefully chosen to capture those most likely to have the virus while not capturing a large number of people who do not.

