Omicron symptoms on the skin, lips, and nails may indicate that you require immediate medical attention.

THERE ARE a few less-well-known symptoms of the Omicron Covid-19 variant that could indicate that you require immediate medical attention.

Some of these symptoms can appear on your skin, lips, or nails, and it’s recommended that you have them checked by your doctor if you notice them.

A pale, grey, or blue tinge on your skin, lips, or nail beds, according to health experts at the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, is one symptom.

Although Omicron is thought to spread much faster than other variants, a slew of studies have found it to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

A blueish color in your skin, lips, or nails, according to the CDC, could be a sign of low oxygen levels.

Any occurrence of the symptom, according to US health experts, should be treated as an “emergency warning sign” and should be checked out by a doctor right away.

Lower back pain, a hoarse or scratchy voice, night sweats, aching muscles, and a runny nose are all signs of Omicron.

A high temperature, a new continuous cough, and a loss or change in sense of taste and smell are the three key symptoms of other variants, according to the NHS.

One way to prevent the bug from spreading is to make sure you know the signs of Omicron as well as the key Covid-19 symptoms.

Getting your booster vaccine is another important way to avoid spreading Covid, contracting it, and becoming ill.

Anyone who is sick or has symptoms should get tested.

While there are some shortages in some areas, lateral flow tests are an excellent way to keep your loved ones safe because they provide immediate results.

According to experts, you should perform lateral flow tests the day before you meet someone to prevent the variant from spreading.

All lateral flow test results must be reported to the National Health Service.

If your rapid at-home test is positive, you should immediately isolate yourself and get a PCR test, then follow the rules based on the results.