Omicron symptoms: The World Health Organization warns that the Covid variant should not be referred to as “mild,” as cases reach new highs around the world.

Omicron symptoms: WHO warns that the Covid variant should not be referred to as “mild” as cases reach new highs around the world.

‘Omicron is hospitalizing and killing people, just like previous variants,’ said WHO Director-General Margaret Chan.

As countries around the world experience record Covid-19 infections, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against labeling the highly transmissible Omicron variant “mild.”

“While Omicron appears to be less severe than Delta, particularly in those who have been vaccinated, this does not mean it should be classified as mild,” director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva.

“Omicron is putting people in hospitals and killing them, just like the previous variants.”

Early research suggests that Omicron, which was first discovered in November in South Africa and Hong Kong, poses a lower risk of being hospitalized when combined with Covid-19.

Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, told a media briefing from the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva on Thursday that research also suggests a reduced risk of severe disease for both young and old people.

However, she believes that more research is needed into the effect of the variant on the elderly.

Dr. Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who warned of a “tsunami of cases” caused by Omicron, called for an equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.

According to the current rate of vaccine rollout, 109 countries will fall short of the WHO’s goal of vaccinating 70% of the world’s population by July.

This goal is thought to aid in the end of the pandemic’s acute phase.

Costa Rica has begun administering vaccines to children aged five to eleven months after announcing in November that it would be one of the first countries in the world to require Covid-19 vaccinations for this age group.

According to Our World in Data, Australia has now surpassed the United States in terms of daily Covid-19 infections per capita.

In comparison to the United States, where there were 1,725 cases per million people, the country recorded 1,788 cases per million people.

With 35,826 new cases reported daily on Thursday, Brazil had the highest number of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Chile, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, has become the first Latin American country to introduce a fourth booster vaccine for immunocompromised people.

On January 10th, the rollout will start.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a statement in the wake of a three-month high in Covid-19 cases.

