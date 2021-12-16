Omicron symptoms: What we know about the Covid variant’s symptoms and how they compare to other strains

Professor Tim Spector, the study’s lead researcher, said that people who recognize the classic symptoms of a cold are “far more likely to have Covid.”

According to a leading expert, the Omicron variant’s symptoms in vaccinated people are very similar to those of the Delta strain, and include a runny nose, sneezing, and a sore throat.

Initial findings suggest “no clear difference between Omicron and Delta,” according to Tim Spector, who helped found the ZOE Covid app, which collects research on the spread and symptoms.

According to him, the majority of vaccinated people’s symptoms reported on the app are similar to a common cold.

According to him, the study currently lacks data on the symptoms and severity of Omicron in people who have not been vaccinated.

Omicron is now thought to be the most common Covid strain in London, with Mr Spector previously stating that it was “increasing rapidly” in the city.

Dr Jenny Harries, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive, told MPs earlier today that the Omicron coronavirus variant is “probably the most significant threat we’ve had since the start of the pandemic” and warned of a “staggering” number of cases in the coming days compared to previous cases.

In order to combat the spread of the variant, England’s vaccine booster program has been stepped up.

Although there is a scarcity of research into the exact symptoms of the Omicron variant, the ZOE Covid study, which tracks the disease, asks community members who have tested positive for the virus to report what symptoms they have been experiencing.

“It’s still early days,” Professor Spector said, “but we aren’t seeing a clear difference between Omicron and Delta from an initial look at the symptoms reported in new cases, particularly those in London, which we know has a high prevalence of Omicron now.”

“Runny nose, headache, fatigue (mild and severe), sneezing, and sore throat are the most common symptoms we continue to see.”

“In vaccinated people, these symptoms are often very mild, so it will feel more like a cold than anything more serious.”

