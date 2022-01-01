Omicron: The government is preparing for the “worst-case scenario” of Covid absences, with 25% of public sector employees out of work.

Omicron: The government is preparing for the “worst-case scenario” of Covid absences, with 25% of government employees out of work.

According to ONS modeling, one in every 25 people in England has Covid.

Boris Johnson has asked ministers to come up with “robust contingency plans” for a wave of Covid staff absences in the new year, amid fears that up to a quarter of the public sector workforce could be out sick due to the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, the United Kingdom has seen an unprecedented number of cases, with a high of 189,846 cases on New Year’s Eve.

On New Year’s Day, a total of 162,572 positive tests were recorded in England.

Due to testing constraints, this figure is thought to be significantly lower than the true figure; Office of National Statistics modeling suggests that more than one in every 25 people in England is currently infected, with one in every 15 in London.

The government acknowledged that the unprecedented number of cases could affect businesses across the United Kingdom and said it was taking steps to mitigate the impact on public services and supply chains.

Steve Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, is convening regular meetings with ministers to assess the impact of the highly infectious Omicron Covid variant on workforces, supply chains, and schools.

Ministers have been instructed to work with their respective sectors to develop plans to deal with the absences, with public sector leaders being asked to test the contingency plans against “worst case scenarios” of 10, 20, and 25% staff absences.

Ex-teachers should return to schools in January, according to the Education Secretary, to help with staffing shortages.

Nadhim Zahawi urged those who have recently retired or who were trained as teachers but have changed careers to “consider whether they can find even one day a week for the spring semester to help protect face-to-face education.”

Omicron was “expected to continue to cause increased staff absence levels in the spring term,” according to the Department of Education, which added that “some local areas may struggle to find sufficient numbers of supply teachers available unless former staff come forward.”

Covid-related staff absences at NHS England trusts increased by more than 30% in a week, according to figures released yesterday, and healthcare executives have warned that NHS workers are “dropping like flies” due to the surge in Omicron cases, which has left staffing “floored.”

