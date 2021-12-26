Omicron: To stop the spread of a variant with ‘cold-like’ symptoms, more public health messaging is needed, according to an expert.

According to a leading expert, government guidance on the main Covid symptoms to look out for needs to be updated urgently, as the Omicron variant’s predominant symptoms are similar to colds.

Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist on the Zoe Covid study and professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College, London, told i that he finds it “very odd” that government campaigns such as NHS posters do not list sneezing, headaches, and a runny nose as Omicron symptoms.

He says the government’s main message is still to watch for traditional Covid symptoms like a high temperature, a persistent cough, and a loss of smell.

However, according to Prof Spector, many people with the Omicron variant do not experience these symptoms at all, and even if they do, by the time they do, they will have unknowingly infected others and spread the illness.

He believes that the symptom messaging is now out of date, and that the more common Covid symptoms require immediate attention.

Prof Spector told me, “I don’t understand why the NHS posters never mention the cold-like symptoms that are the primary symptom of the Omicron variant.”

“It’s strange because we’re supposed to be trying to stop the virus from spreading.”

“As a result, people who are experiencing cold-like symptoms dismiss them and wait for signs like a fever, loss of smell, or cough, which are highlighted in all of the messaging, before concluding that they may have Covid.”

“The issue is that they either don’t get these symptoms at all, or if they do, it’s three or four days later, and they’ve already infected others by mixing with them.”

The main symptoms of Covid-19, according to the NHS website, are a high temperature, a new continuous cough, and a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell.

It recommends that anyone experiencing any of these main symptoms get a PCR test and self-isolate until the results come back.

Prof. Spector, on the other hand, claims that the most common symptoms reported to the Zoe Covid app, which has.

