Omicron: Top scientists warn that a new variant could cause the UK’s biggest covid wave ever.

Experts called for ‘early and robust actions’ in the minutes of an emergency meeting of the government’s virus committee Nervtag.

According to the government’s top virus experts, the Omicron variant could have “serious consequences” for the UK and could result in even larger covid waves than the previous three.

The scientists believe the strain could overwhelm NHS capacity, according to minutes from an emergency meeting of Nervtag, the government’s respiratory virus committee.

The meeting took place last Thursday, following the discovery of the 32-mutation variant.

The experts’ warnings highlight why ministers took such quick and drastic measures, such as banning flights from several southern African countries, reintroducing mandatory face masks in stores and public transportation, and tightening self-isolation rules for new arrivals.

The members demanded that the covid vaccine booster program be accelerated, which ministers and the vaccines regulator, the JCVI, quickly agreed to over the weekend.

Nervtag members suggested more “containment measures” – which were implemented this week – as a sign of how seriously the government has taken the variant.

The members claim that because of “extensive community transmission” in South Africa, the variant, dubbed B1.1.529 at the time, is “highly likely” to be “fit” – meaning it can easily be passed on.

According to the mutations in the variant, it is likely to “result in reduced neutralizing ability of antibodies raised to earlier variants and vaccination” – implying that it could evade existing vaccines.

“Although there is no direct experimental evidence of immune escape, the genotype and epidemiology in SA strongly suggest that B1.1.529 is an antigenically divergent variant capable of infecting previously infected or vaccinated individuals,” the committee concludes.

“At this time, there is insufficient data to make any conclusions about the severity of disease caused by B1.1.529.”

“If introduced into the UK, B1.1.529 would likely be capable of initiating a new wave of infections,” the committee concludes.

We can’t rule out the possibility that this wave will be of similar or even greater magnitude than previous ones.

“A large wave of infections will be accompanied by a wave of severe cases, and the subgroup cannot rule out that this may be sufficient to overwhelm NHS capacity.”

“Because the introduction of B1.1.529 into the United Kingdom could have extremely serious consequences, prompt and robust action to prevent its introduction and spread is required.”

