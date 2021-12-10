Omicron: UK detects 249 new Covid variant cases, bringing the total to 817.

Omicron: The UK has identified 249 new cases of the Covid variant, bringing the total number of cases to 817.

Scientists have warned that the new strain is doubling every two to three days and could take over the UK in weeks.

A further 249 cases of the Omicron variant have been discovered in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 817.

The majority of new cases were found in England, with 248 new Omicron infections discovered in the region in the last 24 hours.

One more case has been reported in Scotland, but no new infections have been confirmed in Wales or Northern Ireland.

The most recent daily figure is nearly double that of yesterday, when 131 new Omicron variant cases were confirmed.

The rapid spread of the variant was used by the Prime Minister last night to justify the rollout of Plan B measures across England beginning next week.

Boris Johnson has urged people to work from home as much as possible starting Monday, and has announced that vaccine passports will be required in nightclubs and other large-scale venues starting Wednesday.

From next week, face masks will be required in almost all indoor public places.

“It is now the proportionate and responsible thing to move to Plan B in England, while containing to work closely with the devolved administrations to slow the spread of the virus,” Mr Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, announcing the new restrictions.

Libertarian Tory Backbenchers were outraged by the decision, with one calling it “really draconian” and an “utter disgrace” to implement Covid-19 passports.

Others questioned the government’s sincerity in imposing new restrictions in the face of public outrage over revelations that Downing Street hosted several parties during the country’s lockdown last year.

Ministers have stated that the national booster campaign will continue to be the most effective weapon in the UK’s arsenal in combating Omicron’s spread.

According to data released yesterday, three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provide “significant protection” against the Omicron variant, and two doses should still protect against severe disease.

BioNTech, which oversaw the study, has already begun work on a tweaked version, according to Ugur Sahin, its chief executive.

