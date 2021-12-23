Omicron variant: As NHS staff sickness levels soar, UK hospitals prepare for a “Covid tsunami.”

Omicron variant: UK hospitals prepare for a “Covid tsunami” as the number of sick NHS workers rises.

As the number of Covid cases rises and Omicron spreads, frontline NHS workers have expressed their concerns, citing staff shortages as a major issue.

Hospitals are facing a “tsunami” of Covid cases, according to a leading medical expert, as NHS absences due to staff testing positive or isolating are causing “mayhem” on wards.

Some services are “grinding to a halt,” according to Adrian Boyle, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), as staff stay off work due to an increase in Omicron cases.

After almost two years on the front lines of the pandemic, NHS workers revealed the “relentless” pressures and “trauma” they face, with some “burned out” and suffering from PTSD.

It comes as NHS leaders prepare to set up temporary field hospitals in hospital parking lots and assess mortuaries’ capacity ahead of a predicted surge in Covid patients over the next five weeks.

The Omicron wave has taken its toll in London, with NHS figures showing 1,904 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21 – the highest number since March 2 and up 41% from a week earlier.

“We are seeing a reduction in walk-in attendances to emergency departments,” Mr Boyle told me.

“We’ve seen this before, and we now know that it’s similar to a tsunami going out, in that the water goes out before crashing back in.”

So that’s where we’re at.

“Though the number of sick patients, trolley patients, and ambulances has decreased, the work has not decreased nearly as much.”

“And what’s worrying everyone is that a lot of employees are testing positive and having to isolate, which is wreaking havoc on staffing.”

“Everything is just taking longer,” he added.

Someone trips and breaks their hip; it takes longer for an ambulance to arrive; it takes longer for them to be offloaded; it takes longer for them to be admitted to a ward; and it takes longer for them to have the operation.

“It’s not about being ‘overwhelmed,’ it’s just about grinding.”

