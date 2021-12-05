Omicron variant: Deputy Prime Minister says the Ministry of Justice will have “appropriate” Christmas drinks, but the big party will be canceled.

Omicron variant: Deputy PM says the Ministry of Justice will have “appropriate” Christmas drinks, but the big party will not take place.

Dominic Raab did not explain what “appropriate drinks” meant, and he did not provide any additional Covid advice on holiday celebrations.

The Ministry of Justice will not have a department-wide Christmas party this year, instead opting for “appropriate drinks on a smaller scale,” according to the deputy Prime Minister.

Dominic Raab, who is also the Justice Secretary, did not specify what “appropriate” drinks were, but insisted that the Government has approved festive celebrations for this year.

People could attend Christmas parties, he said, because the “rules were very clear.”

Christmas parties are permitted, according to Mr Raab, who also urged employers to take a “common-sense approach.”

“It’s very simple to follow the rules.”

People can have Christmas parties at work, but employers should use caution in doing so,” he said.

“This year, there will be no Ministry of Justice-wide Christmas party.”

On a smaller scale, we’ll have appropriate drinks.

“The government wants people to be able to enjoy Christmas this year, which means people should feel free to go and enjoy those celebrations, and every employer will think about how to do it properly, and I am no different than everyone else.”

In addition, the senior minister assured the public that they would be able to celebrate Christmas this year.

“We’re in a much better place for Christmas this year,” he said.

“This year, we’ll be able to enjoy Christmas in a way that we couldn’t last year.”

“It’s a testament to vaccines,” says the researcher.

We did the right thing by adopting a balanced approach.”

“I think it’ll be a fantastic Christmas,” he told Andrew Marr of the BBC.

It’s critical that all of our family, friends, and loved ones be able to get together in a way that we haven’t been able to do in several years.”

Mr Raab continued, “I believe people should enjoy Christmas, gather their loved ones around them, and celebrate it in ways we haven’t been able to in the past.”

It comes after top ministers gave contradictory advice on Christmas parties this week, with one advising people to avoid “snogging under the mistletoe” and another advising people to take Covid tests before attending a large social gathering.

