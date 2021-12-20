Omicron wave could last until February, according to Covid Scotland, as cases are expected to ‘double or triple’ in the coming days.

Omicron wave ‘could last until February,’ according to Covid Scotland, with cases expected to ‘double or treble’ in the coming days.

As models predict a sharp rise in deaths and hospital admissions in the New Year, Clinical Director Jason Leitch told the BBC that Scotland is “nowhere near” the peak of the omicron wave.

Scotland’s omicron wave could last until February, according to Jason Leitch, who warned that hospitals will see a surge in admissions in the coming weeks.

As the new variant spreads across the country, the national clinical director told BBC Scotland that cases north of the border are likely to double or triple in the coming days.

Deaths and hospital admissions are expected to spike in late January or early February, according to models.

Scotland, on the other hand, could halt the spread of covid by enacting stricter lockdown measures, according to the Professor.

According to government statistics, Omicron accounts for nearly 60% of all new cases in Scotland.

With 6,734 new covid cases counted in the last 24 hours, Scotland has seen its highest test positivity rate since January of this year.

The test positivity rate is now 15.2 percent, up from 13.9 percent the day before.

“Positive cases were rising over the weekend,” Prof Leitch said on BBC Radio Scotland’s Lunchtime Live programme.

We crossed the 5,000 mark, and I expect that number to rise further today and throughout the rest of the week.

“I’m afraid we’re no longer in the omicron wave’s foothills; we’re right in the middle of it.”

“However, we aren’t helpless.”

There are things we can do to reduce that peak and possibly even delay it to give us more time, because the longer we wait, the more vaccines we will receive.”

“We are very hopeful that omicron will be less severe, and that there will be fewer hospitalizations per 100 people,” he continued.

“However, the fact that you’re going to get double, triple the number of cases means it won’t be long before our hospitals start to struggle – and our hospitals are already struggling due to winter, delayed care, other diseases, and some Covid.”

Prof Leitch warned that Scotland’s hospitals will face “difficult choices” when it comes to patient care as they become “very, very busy.”

He said that while omicron required a “quick and hard” response, a full lockdown was not “inevitable”: “I don’t think we’ll go back to what we knew as lockdown right at the start, [because of].”

