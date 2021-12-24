Omicron: With the new Covid variant, can you get infected more than once?

Omicron: Is the new Covid variant capable of infecting you multiple times?

Because Omicron was only discovered in the UK on November 27, no data on whether people can become infected with the new variant multiple times is currently available.

There is currently no direct data on the risk of reinfection with Omicron in patients who have already been infected with the variant.

Because most public health organizations define “reinfection” as two positive test results for the same person 90 days apart, this is the case.

Because residual signs of Covid infection can appear on a PCR test for up to three months, the only reliable way to talk about reinfection is to use a 90-day window between positive tests.

Because the first Omicron case in the UK was only discovered on November 27th, less than a month ago, data on the new variant has yet to account for the possibility of reinfection among patients who have already tested positive for Omicron.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told me that getting Omicron more than once was “definitely possible,” just as getting any Covid variant twice is, but that no UK studies have looked into how likely this is.

Omicron was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, just three days before it was discovered in the United Kingdom.

In comparison to the United Kingdom, this means that the country has had little time to study the new variant.

When discussing the possibility of reinfection, South Africa, like the United Kingdom, uses a 90-day gap between PCR tests.

Researchers in the country have looked into the possibility of Omicron infection in patients who have already been infected with other Covid strains, but have yet to look into the possibility of Omicron reinfection.

The country’s public health body, the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD), published a study in early December suggesting that Omicron is reinfecting people at three times the rate of previous Covid strains.

“We believe that previous infection does not protect against Omicron,” said Anne von Gottberg, a NICD expert.

Natural immunity levels in the study participants, on the other hand, are thought to have come primarily from other Covid strains like Delta.

