On a ‘charity train,’ Turkiye will transport 700 tons of aid to Afghanistan.

On a ‘charity train,’ Turkiye plans to send 700 tons of aid to Afghanistan.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says food, clothing, health care, and emergency supplies will be sent.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country would send a “charity train” to Afghanistan carrying emergency supplies.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, said the train, which will carry 700 tons of food, clothing, health and emergency supplies, will be dispatched with the help of ten non-governmental organizations and will be coordinated by Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.

Afghanistan’s plight is described by aid agencies as one of the world’s fastest-growing humanitarian crises.

According to the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), half of the population is now suffering from severe hunger, over nine million people have been displaced, and millions of children have been forced to drop out of school.

The United Nations and its partners launched a (dollar)4.4 billion funding appeal last week in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan in 2022.

Millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has urged the international community to release frozen assets and restart the country’s banking system.

President Erdogan also spoke about the situation in Turkiye, predicting that the country would look “very different” next year.

He vowed to keep working toward a brighter future.

Erdogan said he and EU envoys assessed the past and current state of ties between Turkiye and the bloc, discussing points of impasse and proposing ways to resolve them, during his recent annual meeting.

He said the amount of deposits had reached 163 billion liras ((dollar)12.16 billion) after a recently announced system in Turkiye introduced Turkish lira deposit accounts protected from foreign exchange fluctuations.

The USDTRY exchange rate was close to 20 in December.

However, after the new system was announced, the lira gained significant value, and domestic interest in foreign currency plummeted.

Turkiye is also trying to persuade people to deposit their gold in the financial system, according to the president.

Preparations for a package intended to provide employment protection and development priority loans are nearing completion, he said, thanks to the country’s Credit Guarantee Fund’s help.

“We request your assistance in making Turkiye a place where everyone works and saves in Turkish liras,” he added.