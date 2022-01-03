On a Christmas scratchcard, I won £30,000 and a brand new BMW – but I nearly threw away the winning ticket.

On a Christmas scratchcard, I won £30,000 and a brand new BMW – but I almost threw away the winning ticket.

A GRATEFUL grandmother has started the new year off right by winning £30,000 and a brand new BMW on a scratch card.

Hanna Valarie Dewar of Tain, Scotland, won big on the Cars and Cash National Lottery scratchcard after nearly tossing the winning ticket away.

Mrs. “Val” Dewar said she decided to treat herself to the scratch card after going to the dentist on December 22 and was taken aback when she discovered she had won.

According to the Daily Record, the 79-year-old almost threw away the winning ticket before realizing she had won the top cash prize and a brand new BMW X2.

“I had been to the dentist that day and decided to cheer myself up by buying a couple of Scratchcards,” she explained.

I remember it because I was chatting with Val, the lady behind the counter at Morrisons.

“The shop was very busy because it was a few days before Christmas, so I decided to scratch them when I got home.”

“I live in a farmhouse with a large open fire, and when I’ve scratched the cards and haven’t won anything, I usually toss them into the fire.”

“Weirdly enough, the fire wasn’t lit that day, and boy am I glad!”

Val explained that she had forgotten to scratch the back of the card and was about to scrunch it up and throw it away because she didn’t think she had won.

“I was just sitting there in astonishment – I had won £30,000 AND a car!” she exclaimed after scratching the final side.

“It was nearly nine o’clock at night, so it was too late to call anyone and inform them of the victory.”

“Before I spoke to my daughter and was able to call the National Lottery in the morning, I had a rather restless night thinking about everything.”

Val, who has lived on a farm for over forty years, had a peaceful Christmas with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, but they decided to spoil themselves and ordered a lavish Christmas dinner from a local caterer.

“I put that notion firmly to bed,” she said of deciding what to do with her winnings while one of her grandsons was dropping hints for a new tractor for his family’s farm.

“I want to reward myself, but I’m not sure what that reward will be.”

She has decided that the only person she will treat is Tess, Val’s 10-year-old collie who is always by her side.

“Tess is my best,” Val stated.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.