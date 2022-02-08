On a flight from the United States to Heathrow, a British air passenger was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in business class.

On a flight from the United States to Heathrow, a British passenger was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in business class.

On the flight from Newark, New Jersey, to London, the British allegedly forced her to have sex while the rest of the passengers slept.

His alleged victim made a complaint to United Airlines cabin crew, who called ahead to have the allegations reported to the police.

On Monday last week, at 6.30 a.m., Met officers boarded the plane at Heathrow Terminal 2.

The 40-year-old man was detained and led off the plane on suspicion of rape.

He was arrested and taken to Heathrow police station, where he was given dabs, a mugshot, and a DNA saliva sample.

Officers conducted a thorough forensic search of the luxury cabin, which costs £3,000 for a round-trip flight.

The man was later released on bail pending further investigation.

The woman, who was also 40 and British, was taken to a rape counselling suite and questioned by officers.

The arrest and investigation were confirmed by a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service.

The pair were reportedly sitting in separate rows in United’s business class, also known as first class, but had previously been chatting and drinking in a lounge area.

“The woman claimed she was raped by the passenger during the flight while others were sleeping,” a source said.

“She was upset and told cabin crew, who radioed ahead to police, who were waiting as the plane landed.”

“The parties were apparently unfamiliar with each other prior to the flight, but they were seen talking and drinking together before and during the flight.”

“She claimed he raped her after that, and she was said to be in a lot of pain.”

“Police took it very seriously, and forensic officers thoroughly examined the area of the plane where it was said to have occurred.

“Officers boarded the plane and arrested the man before transporting him.”

Sex attacks on planes are uncommon, but they are on the rise in the United States, according to reports.