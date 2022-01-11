On a freezing Glasgow street, a homeless man begs, “Please, please, help me.”

When a city homeless charity came to his aid over the weekend, the rough sleeper said he couldn’t feel his face because his body temperature had dropped in the bitterly cold weather.

When temperatures in Glasgow plummeted at the weekend, a homeless man pleaded for help for an hour.

When a city charity discovered him sleeping rough on the streets, he complained that he couldn’t feel his face.

According to the Daily Record, Homeless Project Scotland teamed up with Glasgow Street Aid to assist the man.

The man’s temperature was determined to be “very low,” and immediate assistance was provided to ensure his safety.

Last week, a photograph of a homeless person sleeping in the doorway of Glasgow City Chambers was published, sparking the latest incident.

After assisting seven rough sleepers on Saturday night, Homeless Project Scotland is now calling for more council assistance to combat the problem.

Homelessness in the city is at a “crisis level,” according to the charity that runs the soup kitchen at the city’s Central Station, which has urged the local government to provide more assistance.

“We helped accommodate seven rough sleepers across Scotland,” the Homeless Project Scotland said on Facebook.

“Unfortunately, a man was left for 63 minutes in the rain and cold on Glasgow’s streets.”

“It got to the point where the man was begging for help, begging, begging, begging, begging, begging, begging, begging, begging, begging, begging,

I’m not sure how much longer I can wait for the council to return my call.

‘I can’t feel my face because it’s so cold outside.’

“We contacted our partners Glasgow Street Aid, who came to assess the man because he was freezing.”

“We then contacted the overnight welcome center, as this man had been left for an extended period of time.”

“More people are required.

This man could have developed hypothermia,” says one staff member responsible for homelessness across several local authorities.

“No one needs to sleep rough in Glasgow; help is available, and Glasgow’s Alliance to End Homelessness is currently running a campaign highlighting how to help anyone who is rough sleeping,” a spokeswoman for Glasgow’s Homeless Services said.

“The Get Help Glasgow campaign is encouraging people to save the free Rough Sleepers and Vulnerable People (RSVP) helpline number in their phones,” says the website.

