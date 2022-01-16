On a Missouri train, an Amtrak passenger is shot dead, and the gunman flees the scene – but the train continues its journey.

On a Missouri train, an Amtrak passenger is shot dead, and the gunman flees the scene – but the train continues on its journey.

According to reports, a passenger on an Amtrak train was shot and killed while traveling through Missouri on Friday.

Richie Aaron Jr, 31, was identified as the victim by authorities, who said he was killed while the train was stopped at a station in Lee’s Summit.

Officials said the suspect got off the train at the station and fled, and the manhunt continued on Saturday.

According to Fox 4, the train continued to Independence, Missouri, after shots were fired because it wasn’t immediately known whether Aaron had been injured.

According to a Saturday afternoon update by Sgt. Andrews, there were not “a large number of passengers” in the train car, and those on board “did not immediately recognize that a person had been shot.”

A spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, Chris Depue.

The cops had been alerted and emergency personnel were waiting by the time it reached Independence at around 9.15 p.m.

According to KMBC-TV, Aaron was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amtrak issued a statement stating that it was cooperating with the investigation.

“Amtrak is assisting local authorities in their investigation into a tragic incident involving two passengers on Train 313, which occurred last night.”

One of the passengers died on the scene, and the other fled to Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The other 81 passengers and the Amtrak crew were not injured, and they were all given alternate transportation to their final destination.

“Amtrak takes its responsibility for safe travel very seriously,” according to the company.

According to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, an Amtrak conductor was killed on Saturday after falling from a train at a station in Westerly, Rhode Island.

The train was halted at the station because the conductor could not be found.

According to the Boston Globe, she was also unresponsive to her radio.

Police have identified the conductor as a 26-year-old woman from Massachusetts.

“She was getting ready to pull over at the Westerly station when they opened the doors,” Chief Lacey said.

“Something must have caused her to fall, and she must have become trapped beneath the train and died as a result.”

According to Westerly police, the investigation will be led by Amtrak officers.

“We are deeply saddened to report the death of an Amtrak employee today in Westerly, Rhode Island,” Amtrak said in a statement to NBC10.

By not naming the employee at this time, we are respecting the family’s privacy.

There were no other injuries reported, and an investigation is underway.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please follow us on Facebook at