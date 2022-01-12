On a plane, a flight attendant reveals a sneaky way to get first-class freebies.

On a plane, a flight attendant reveals a clever way to get first-class freebies.

A FLIGHT ATTENDANT has revealed a clever way to get free first-class perks even when flying economy.

Rachael Sullivan, a flight attendant, is known for sharing her travel tips and tricks.

She revealed how she and her husband get extra perks while traveling in one of her videos.

She revealed that it all comes down to what you wear, as they both wear a t-shirt that suggests they are on their honeymoon.

“How to be treated like first class on every flight,” she told her 761k Twitter followers.

“These shirts were handcrafted by my husband and me for our honeymoon.”

The front of the t-shirts read Honeymoon Bound.

“And now, whenever we fly, we wear them,” she continued.

We’re overserved every time we put them on.”

She then posted a photo of the flight crew giving them a miniature bottle of Champagne and nuts.

The clever trick was well-received, with over 530k people liking the hack.

“It’s so smart,” one person said, while another said, “Omg, we need to do this.”

“We wear our honeymoon shirts every time we fly,” someone said, “and we always get free drinks and make friends with the flight attendants.”

“My husband and I do the same,” another person said.

“Married AF” says ours.

Others weren’t so fortunate: “We wore ours on our actual honeymoon, and didn’t even get to sit together,” they wrote.

One person who claimed to work at a hotel pleaded with people not to do it, claiming that people “regularly tried to scam” them, making it difficult for them to upgrade people who were truly celebrating.

Here are some other ways to get a free first-class upgrade, from what to wear to sneaking in while the lights are turned off.

Because he was too tall for economy, one man recently received a complimentary upgrade to first class.