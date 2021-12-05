On a remote hike, a British father and mother died while attempting to save their baby from the scorching 38C temperatures.

For months, cops were perplexed by the deaths of Jonathan Gerrish, 45, his wife Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Muji, and their dog Oksi.

On August 17, the family “died trying to save each other” in the Sierra National Forest’s Devil’s Gulch, according to investigators.

The couple was most likely attempting to seek help for their daughter, according to a survival trainer who assisted detectives with the case.

“Unfortunately, I believe they were caught off guard, and once they realized their situation, they died trying to save their child and each other,” wrote the trainer.

“It’s likely that the child was the first to succumb, hastening the parents’ efforts up the hill.

“When one of them could no longer go on, they stayed behind to look after the child and pet while the other tried to keep going and get help for their loved ones.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, he called the young family’s death a “tragic event of the highest order.”

After the family was mysteriously discovered dead, authorities were stumped at first, but detectives quickly ruled out homicide.

Poisoning from toxic algae in nearby rivers, noxious gases from abandoned mines, and possible lightning strikes were some of the other theories.

However, it was determined that their deaths were caused by high temperatures, difficult terrain, and a lack of shade and water.

The combination of terrain, elevation, and heat, according to the survival instructor, is a “deadly trifecta.”

Last month, police confirmed that Jonathon, a Lancashire native who had worked for Google, Snapchat, Ellen, and Muji, died of hyperthermia and dehydration.

The cause of death for their dog Oski is unknown, but it is believed he died in similar circumstances.

The couple reportedly relocated from San Francisco to Mariposa in order to raise their daughter in “a quiet, slow-paced environment, surrounded by open-air and close to the mountains for hiking and camping adventures.”

They had set out on a remote hiking trail near the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest before a concerned family friend reported them missing.

The two were described as experienced hikers who were new to the area by friends.

