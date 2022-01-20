On a sober date, I had one of the best kisses of my life; they’re not to be avoided.

There’s something to be said for looking your date in the eyes with a clear mind.

I occasionally overindulge, but I’ve developed a fairly moderate attitude toward alcohol over the years.

I’d happily attend a birthday party, a work function, or even a wedding without drinking.

However, if someone had suggested going on a first date while inebriated a few years ago, I would have laughed and said “hell no.”

That was until I went on a few sober dates by accident and discovered that not only do they sound worse than they are, but there are some unexpected benefits.

My first was a lunch date, which was followed by an art exhibition.

My nerves were already frayed by the time we met because it was with someone I was embarrassingly excited to be on a date with.

I figured a glass of wine would help me relax and get over the awkwardness of the first date.

“I’m not drinking because I’m doing Dry January,” he said, “but you’re welcome to.”

I’ve never been a big drinker on my own, and drinking alone makes me nervous.

Aside from the fact that you’re on slightly different chemical wavelengths, there’s also the added worry of saying or doing the wrong thing, which is made even more dangerous by alcohol.

So I waved him off, as if I hadn’t expected the wine to make me a more interesting and funny person, and settled for a Diet Coke instead.

Despite my reservations, I ended up enjoying myself.

For the first time on a date, I felt fully engaged in what the other person was saying, but more importantly, I didn’t feel as if drinking had dulled or misled my emotions.

It was one of the best kisses of my life when we said goodbye at Waterloo Bridge, with the London skyline lit up in the dark.

But, more importantly, I remembered every detail because it wasn’t a sloppy drunk kiss like so many of my previous ones had been.

Regardless of the fact that the guy turned out to be a useless specimen who ghosted me, the experience gave me enough confidence to believe that sober dating wasn’t so bad after all.

