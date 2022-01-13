On a walking trail in Tullamore, Ireland, Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher, was “beaten to death by a stranger.”

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore, Ireland, was beaten to death by a stranger on a walking trail.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and the Garda has stated that “no stone will be left unturned” in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Police believe a stranger killed a primary school teacher who was “just out for a run” on a popular walking trail in Ireland.

Ashling Murphy, a woman in her early twenties, was assaulted while running along a canal bank in Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms Murphy was found with “serious injuries” after a member of the public raised the alarm at 4 p.m., according to the Garda (Irish Police).

Ms Murphy, a Durrow National School teacher from the Bluebell area, was treated at the scene by medics but died a short time later.

Ms Murphy’s injuries, officers said, were “consistent with an assault.”

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. He is said to be a Romanian national who lives in the area.

Her family has been notified, and specialist officers are assisting them, according to Garda.

The State Pathologist’s Office and the Garda Technical Bureau have been informed.

The results of the post-mortem examination are still being awaited, according to detectives.

On Thursday, the crime scene was still cordoned off while investigators conducted a thorough investigation.

“No stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrator of this crime to justice,” Tullamore Police Superintendent Eamonn Curley told reporters.

“At this time, there is no evidence that the victim and her assailant knew each other.

“We believe this crime was committed by a single male who acted alone, based on our investigations.”

He said Gardai were keeping an “open mind” and asked for witnesses who were on Grand Canal Way between 3 and 5 p.m. and saw Ms Murphy and her killer moments before and after the attack.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Ashling’s family, as well as the wider community, her teaching colleagues, and her children who are without a teacher today,” Supt Curley said.

Ms Murphy’s assassination prompted government officials to pay tribute and call for an end to violence against women and girls.

The country as a whole is in disbelief.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Ashling Murphy: Primary school teacher ‘beaten to death by stranger’ on walking trail in Tullamore, Ireland