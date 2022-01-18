On a work video call, mum collapsed and died, while her daughter, 9, attempted to save her as helpless coworkers looked on.

While on a work video call, a mother collapsed and died in front of horrified colleagues, who watched as her daughter attempted to save her.

Nicola Madden, 43, was at her home in Waterloo, Liverpool, talking to her coworkers when she became ill.

Charlotte, her nine-year-old daughter, rushed to her mother’s aid and summoned her father, Stuart McDougall.

Unfortunately, the civil servant, who had just celebrated her birthday the day before, died.

On January 11, she is thought to have died of a heart attack, and tributes to the “popular” mother have been paid.

“She was popular,” Stuart, Nicola’s former partner, told the ECHO.

She had a fantastic social life.

“If you look at the GoFundMe page or any of the other online resources, you’ll see that there have been a lot of responses.

“She’s had a significant impact on a large number of people.”

I’ve been with her for nearly two decades, and we have a nine-year-old daughter together.

“We broke up, but we remained close friends.”

The majority of people do not have that opportunity.

However, it is still a source of discomfort.

Nobody could ever say something negative about her.

“You don’t come across many people like that these days.”

She’s worked in a variety of places over the years, and many people have expressed their regret for her departure.

In Nicola’s memory, Stuart has set up a GoFundMe page, which has already raised over £6,000 in just 24 hours.

“Someone put in £500 yesterday,” he added.

It’s a company that contributed £500.

It was a company with ties to her previous employer.

“That’s one place where they just threw that money in.”

I don’t believe she was even employed by them.

“It’ll help a lot with the funeral.”

“It’s difficult to put into words what I’m going through.

She was just a nice person who everyone liked.”