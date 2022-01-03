On Amber Gibson’s 17th birthday, her family pays a moving tribute to her.

Amber’s loved ones wished her a ‘happy heavenly birthday’ on her first birthday since her alleged murder.

Last November, the adolescent died tragically.

On Amber Gibson’s 17th birthday, her family has paid a heartfelt tribute to her.

On Saturday (January 1), the teen’s loved ones celebrated her first birthday since her alleged murder in November, wishing her a “happy heavenly birthday.”

Carol Niven, the teenager’s mother, posted a heartbreaking photo of her daughter on social media, according to the Daily Record.

“Aw hen, I can’t believe it’s your 17th birthday in heaven,” she said.

“Wae yer nana, dance.”

“Aww Carol, a wee tear in my eye reading this, god bless you Amber and happy heavenly birthday,” one friend wrote.

“I’m sure your wee maw has her arms wrapped around her giving her a hug from you Carol,” someone else said.

“Happy heavenly birthday gorgeous girl… forever young,” one of her friends added.

“Happy heavenly birthday Amber,” another person wrote.

I hope you’re sky-dancing.

“I’m thinking about you all.”

Amber was tragically discovered dead near Cadzow Glen in Hamilton on Sunday, November 28, two days after she had been reported missing from her Hillhouse home.

Connor Gibson, her older brother, has since appeared in court on charges related to her death.

The 19-year-old is charged with murder and sexual assault, as well as attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Gibson, of Hamilton, did not enter a plea during his brief video link appearance from HMP Polmont and was remanded in custody.

Last month, heartbroken relatives of the tragic teen gathered at Chatelherault Country Park to release balloons in her honor.