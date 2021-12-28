On an Atlanta flight, Patricia Cornwall, a former Playboy model and Baywatch star, is accused of slapping an 80-year-old Delta passenger in the row over masks.

During a fight over face masks on a Delta flight, BAYWATCH star Patricia Cornwall allegedly hit an 80-year-old passenger.

On December 23, the alleged incident involving the 51-year-old ex-Playboy model occurred on a flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta.

Cornwall, also known as Patty Breton, appears to be arguing with an elderly man on the plane, according to TMZ.

During their fight, the actress is said to have hit the passenger.

Cornwall tells the man to put his mask on in the video.

“I’m eating and I can do it with my mask off,” the passenger, who is only identified as RSM in the criminal complaint, responded.

“Do you want me to Goddammit pour this over your head?” he adds.

According to the footage, both Cornwall and the 80-year-old have their masks down below their mouths.

“Don’t talk to me like that,” the Baywatch star says.

“I’ll talk to you any f***ing way I want to,” the passenger responds.

“Sit down, Karen,” says Cornwall after telling the man to “stand up.”

Karen is a shorthand term for middle-aged white women who act “entitled and inappropriately” in social situations on social media.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News, Cornwall allegedly hit the man in the head while the two were arguing about masks.

“You’re going to jail now,” he declared.

You’re going to jail as soon as we land in Atlanta.”

While being restrained by the masked stewardess, the 80-year-old referred to Cornwall as “Karen” once more.

Another flight attendant appears to be directing the actress to take a seat farther down the plane.

Cornwall is seen in the video calling the man a “f***ing piece of s**t” and hurling slurs at the elderly passenger.

The Baywatch star urged the passenger to cover his face.

The brawl allegedly began when the actress attempted to return to her seat after using the restroom.

A flight attendant who was serving tea and coffee to passengers appeared to be blocking her path.

“Cornwall asked the flight attendant to assist her in finding her seat, to which the flight attendant responded by asking Cornwall to find an open seat until the beverage service was completed,” according to the complaint.

“What am I, Rosa Parks?” Cornwall, according to RSM, allegedly asked the stewardess.

After the man allegedly informed the actress that they were not on a bus in Alabama, the two got into a heated argument.

When the plane landed at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Cornwall was detained.

She was later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

It’s unclear whether she was arrested or not.

According to a Delta spokesperson…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.