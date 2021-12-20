On an official visit to Bulgaria, Greece’s Prime Minister arrives.

According to Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, two countries can achieve more in terms of energy, common infrastructure, and regional stability.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to Bulgaria’s official news agency Bta, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in Sofia on Monday for an official visit.

“Together we can achieve more, especially in energy, common infrastructure, and regional stability in the Balkans,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said in a joint statement issued after their meeting.

The heads of state agreed that the Greek-Bulgarian gas pipeline should be completed as soon as possible.

Mitsotakis emphasized the importance his country places on relations with Bulgaria.

“We share similar viewpoints on a variety of issues.

Athens and Sofia will now enter a new phase of cooperation,” he added.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral trade relations as well as future cooperation in areas such as culture and tourism.