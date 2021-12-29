On Antarctica’s highest peak, a Turkish Cypriot mountaineer raises the country’s flag.

On Antarctica’s highest peak, a Turkish Cypriot mountaineer hoists the national flag.

Northern Cyprus’ leaders and people congratulate Birkan Uzun on his successful ascent of Mount Everest.

On December, Vinson

the sixteenth

LEFKOSA (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) is the capital of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

On the summit of Mt. Athos, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) mountaineer Birkan Uzun waved his country’s flag.

Antarctica’s highest peak, Vinson.

Uzun, who is from the northwestern part of the TRNC and now lives in the United States, climbed Mt.

Vinson died in December.

16 and raised the flag of the TRNC

He posted a photo of the climb to Facebook with a message about how proud he was to be the first TRNC citizen to summit the mountain.

“It was a privilege to be the first Turkish Cypriot and Cypriot to reach the summit, and I hope to inspire many of my fellow citizens that anything is possible with drive, determination, and heart! The climb was not easy, with extreme cold, gusting winds, and severe back pain from last year’s spine surgery, but that’s just the small price you pay to be there!”

I completed the task, and I am pleased with myself.

Thank you so much to my family, friends, and sponsors!” Uzun exclaimed.

“I am very proud to be able to wave our TRNC flag at this summit,” he said in a video he recorded after descending from the summit.

I’m telling everyone who doesn’t know about the TRNC and Turkish Cypriots the TRNC’s and Turkish Cypriots’ stories.

Friends, we’ve been living under embargoes for years and will continue to do so in the future.

The message I want to convey to you is that whatever your goal is, you can achieve it if you put your mind to it.

No one can stop the embargoes.”

President’s and Prime Minister’s greetings

“Birkan Uzun succeeded in climbing the 5th summit of the 5th continent, Antarctica, in the target of 7 continents and 7 summits,” TRNC President Ersin Tatar said in a statement congratulating the mountaineer.

We take great pride in being Turkish Cypriots.

I heartily congratulate Birkan and wish him continued success.”

“Our Turkish Cypriot brother Birkan Uzun climbed Vinson Mountain, Antarctica’s highest point,” Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu said.

His raising of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus flag at the summit filled me with even more indescribable emotions.”

Meanwhile, on social media, many people in the TRNC congratulated Uzun.

* Seda Sevencan is the author of this piece.