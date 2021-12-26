On Boxing Day, Scrabble is the game that causes the most family strife because players make up words and cheat.

On Boxing Day, Scrabble players make up words and cheat, causing the most family strife.

According to a poll, SCRABBLE is the game that causes the most family feuds on Christmas Day.

Players become enraged with one another when they make up words or cheat by using their phones.

According to a poll of 1,500 families, 31% said the word game ruined their holiday break after fights erupted.

Alex Bingham, 46, of Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, said his family had a holiday spat after his grandmother accused his brother of cheating at Scrabble when he tried to place the word “whatevs” — which was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2019.

“She was furious and said it would have never been allowed in her day,” Alex said. “She flatly refused to play any more and went off to sulk.”

It made Boxing Day a real downer.”

According to a survey by greetings card company thortful.com, 20% of people said a squabble over games like Cluedo or Monopoly ruined Christmas or Boxing Day.

According to a spokesman, board games are the source of “20% of festive arguments.”