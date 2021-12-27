‘On Christmas Day, a 29-year-old bodybuilder shot his millionaire parents in their New Jersey mansion before fleeing the scene,’ according to authorities.

‘On Christmas Day, a 29-year-old bodybuilder shot his millionaire parents in their New Jersey mansion before fleeing the scene.’

According to police, a BODYBUILDER shot his millionaire parents at their New Jersey mansion on Christmas Day before fleeing the scene.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, is accused of shooting his father, Rocco Tomassetti, 65, in the back and his mother, Vincenza Tomassetti, 64, in the head at their $3.2 million New Jersey home.

According to local news reports, both of his parents survived the shooting but required surgery.

Dino, a personal trainer, was apprehended in Mahwah after fleeing the scene in a Cadillac Escalade, according to police sources.

Hundreds of images and videos of him lifting weights in the gym can be found on his social media pages.

The Tomassetti family owns a construction company that is responsible for many of New York City’s skyscrapers.

The Goldman Sachs and Bank of America headquarters in Manhattan are among the projects they’ve completed.

Dino’s grandfather was a gangster.

Dino is being held in Bergen County while extradition proceedings are pending.

The severity of his parent’s injuries will determine the charges he faces.

“They’re very nice people,” neighbors said after hearing about the shooting, according to The New York Post.

There aren’t any better neighbors than these.

“You’re not bothered by them.”

They take good care of their home.

They approach you and ask, “Can I assist you in any way?” They’re lovely people.

I can’t think of anything negative to say about them.”

