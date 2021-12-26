On Christmas Day, a lucky Lotto winner wins £1.1 million, but nobody wins the £15 million jackpot.

On Christmas Day, a lucky Lotto winner wins £1.1 million, but no one wins the £15 million jackpot.

After no one won the £15 million jackpot on Christmas Day, a LUCKY winner will have the chance to win £1.1 million.

Because no one matched all six numbers, the top prize was split among the other winners.

42, 26, 15, 30, 59, 24, and 18 were the winning Lotto numbers, with 18 as the bonus number.

One player won £1,192,535 by matching five of the six numbers and the bonus ball.

113 people won £4,589 each after matching five numbers, and 7,246 people won £201 each after matching four numbers.

There will be a £2 million jackpot up for grabs on Wednesday, after no one won the Lotto HotPicks draw.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the draw, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main prize, to win the £350,000 prize.

Three lucky lottery ticket holders each won £13,000 by correctly matching four numbers.

Thunderball numbers 25, 35, 39, 31, 26 and 05 were the winning numbers.

Nobody matched all five numbers and the Thunderball, so the £500,000 top prize was not won.

Five players, however, did match five numbers and each won £5,000 in the process.