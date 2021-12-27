On Christmas Day, a woman died after collapsing while crossing the road and being hit by a car. The driver was questioned.

On Christmas Day, a woman died after collapsing while crossing the road and being hit by a car, with the driver being questioned.

On Christmas Day, a woman died tragically after collapsing while crossing the road and being hit by a car.

A man in his 60s was detained on suspicion of causing death by reckless driving, according to police.

He has since been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

After being alerted at 7.05 p.m. on December 25, police rushed to the scene in Bolton.

The woman was a pedestrian who collapsed while crossing the road, according to officers.

The Manchester Evening News reported that she was struck by a car after collapsing.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“First and foremost, I’d like to extend our condolences to the woman’s family,” said PC Phil Collingwood of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has video that could help us to contact us as soon as possible.”

Following the incident, all roads in the area were closed.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the police on 0161 856 4741 and reference incident number 1936 from December 25, 2021.