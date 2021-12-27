On Christmas Day, Britain’s most heinous criminals served meatless roasts and vegan sausage rolls.

On Christmas Day, the UK’s most heinous killers served vegan sausage rolls and meat-free roasts.

Plant-based options, as well as traditional turkey and all the fixings, were on the menu for lifers at the high-security Frankland prison.

The inmates’ calorie-burning day began with a choice of cereal before the full ­festive lunch, which included Christmas pudding and sauce or fruit cocktail.

On New Year’s Day, lags will be served the same menu.

A vegan pasty, tuna mayo roll, and chicken pasta salad were among the teatime options.

Inmates at the County Durham jail were given the option of a bacon chop or veggie sausages the other day.

Meanwhile, inmates at West Yorkshire’s Monster Mansion prison could eat mushroom and spinach kiev or a wellington slice.

Roast potatoes, sprouts, carrots, and gravy were included with every main course.

A Christmas pudding with white sauce and a banana was served for dessert.

“Meals in prisons over Christmas are paid for from within the existing budget and at no extra cost to the taxpayer,” a Ministry of Justice spokesman said.

“The amount of money spent on food per prisoner per day, as well as the breakdown by meals, is ultimately up to each governor and their catering team.”