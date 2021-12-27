On Christmas Day, five children are orphaned after ‘dad killed mom before shooting self after holiday party.’

On Christmas Day, five children are orphaned after their father kills their mother before shooting himself after a holiday party.

On Christmas Day, an apparent murder-suicide left five children orphaned after a father allegedly killed his wife before shooting himself.

Authorities believe the Texas tragedy occurred following the family’s attendance at a holiday party, though the exact circumstances are still unknown.

Arsenio Gonzalez, 45, and Maria Gonzalez, 42, were found dead on their front lawn after police were called to a home in northeast Harris County, near Houston.

Arsenio had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Maria had signs of blunt trauma.

Their five children, aged seven to sixteen, were also discovered at the scene.

Authorities, on the other hand, do not believe the children were present when the parents had their altercation.

Authorities said the deaths appeared to have occurred after a “family Christmas function.”

According to cops, the children were unharmed and Child Protective Services is working to place them with relatives.

The initial details were confirmed by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a series of tweets.

He wrote, “When the assault and shooting occurred, the couple had just returned home from a family Christmas function.”

“Child Protective Services is assisting with reunification of the children with their families.”

As of Monday afternoon, no information about the children’s condition had been provided.