On Christmas Day, shows like A Very British Scandal, Around the World in 80 Days, and All Star Musicals will be on the air.

Singin’ in the Rain (12.40pm, BBC Two) is always a good way to start a Boxing Day morning for me, but for those looking for something a little more up to date, trytick tick… Boom! (Netflix) and In the Heights (Now and Sky Cinema).

Lin-Manuel Miranda can’t seem to do anything wrong.

The movies continue into the afternoon, with Paddington, everyone’s favorite marmalade-mad bear, premiering at 4.20pm on BBC One.

Following that, David Tennant makes his debut as famous explorer Phileas Fogg in Around the World in 80 Days, which airs at 5.50 p.m.

Fogg travels to a riotous Paris with his valet, Passepartout, and journalist Abigail “Fix” Fortescue in this double premiere, which the Broadchurch actor has promised will be a “romp” of a series.

As a new batch of celebrities not necessarily known for their singing prowess hit the stage of All Star Musicals at Christmas (8pm, ITV), there’s Death in Paradise (7.30pm, BBC One) and possibly murder on the dance floor.

Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks, and Trevor Dion Nicholas, from the West End, will decide whether Fern Britton, Ben Miller, Gyles Brandreth, Anita Rani, Catherine Tyldesley, and Radzi Chinyanganya are up to the task.

Dirty Dancing premieres on Channel 5 at 8 p.m., with show-stopping performances.

James Gunn’s bombastic take on The Suicide Squad is streaming on Now and Sky Cinema starting today, though it’s more of a movie to watch when there aren’t any impressionable kids around.

Anyone who is disappointed by their Christmas gifts may find solace in All I Want(ed) for Christmas (8pm, Channel 4), in which a slew of celebrities recall the toys and gifts they wished they had received as children.

A Very British Scandal (9pm, BBC One) is the season’s most exciting drama.

Claire Foy, who played the Queen in the first two seasons of The Crown, plays the Duchess of Argyll, who was crucified in the press during her public and sensationalized divorce from her husband, the Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany).

