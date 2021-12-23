On Christmas Day, the Queen’s Speech is at the top of the nation’s must-see live TV list.

On Christmas Day, the Queen’s Speech is the most-watched live television program in the United Kingdom.

Despite this, more than a quarter of us choose to forego watching television on Christmas Day.

We are a TV-obsessed nation, with 72% of us sitting with friends and family on Christmas Day to watch festive programming, so what is the most popular show we watch?

The Queen’s Speech is the most popular Christmas show to air live on Christmas Day, according to Digital TV research.

It appears that one in every three of us still makes it a point to turn on the television to watch the Queen’s annual broadcast.

Since 1957, Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas Day speech has been televised, and it is expected to be watched by 33% of the population.

Following the Queen’s recent absence from her regular engagements, more than a quarter of those polled (28%) said they would like Prince Charles, the Queen’s successor, to deliver this year’s speech if the Queen is unable to do so.

In comparison to those over 55, those between the ages of 18 and 34 are more than three times as likely to say they want Prince Harry to step up and deliver the speech in her absence, according to the survey.

However, 15% believe there is no suitable replacement and believe there should not be a speech if the Queen is unable to broadcast as usual.

The Queen’s Speech is followed by BBC’s hit entertainment show Strictly Christmas Special, which is watched by a quarter of us (25%) on Christmas Day.

Call the Midwife comes in third place, with 23% of us turning on the television.

Mrs Brown’s Boys, a sitcom, is in fourth place with 22% of the vote.

Despite the popularity of holiday specials, nearly half of UK households (46%) will choose to watch a non-holiday film on Christmas Day this year.

While the majority of households plan to watch television on Christmas Day, a quarter of them will skip it.

Nearly half (44%) of those who do choose to watch television say they plan what they will watch beforehand.

