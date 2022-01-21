On Christmas Eve, a 17-month-old boy died after swallowing battery.

On Christmas Eve, a 17-month-old boy died from ingesting battery.

Hugh’s parents have requested that a motorcycle escort form for their son’s final journey.

On Christmas Eve, a 17-month-old boy died after swallowing a button battery and spending Christmas Day fighting for his life in the hospital.

Hugh McMahon’s death has left his mother, Christine McMahon, devastated.

Hugh was rushed to the hospital, where doctors attempted to save his life, but the battery caused too much damage, and he died in his parents’ arms on Boxing Day, according to Christine.

According to the Daily Record, Hugh’s parents are now asking bikers to form a funeral escort for their son’s final journey.

Hugh’s cortege will be escorted by motorcycle riders from Motherwell Baptist Church to his final resting place in Eastfields, Cumbernauld.

The tribute is being organized by Trieda Hill, the owner of Route 66 Motorcycle Café.

“Gorgeous Hugh tragically lost his life at only 17-months-old on Boxing Day,” she said.

“He was a motorcycle enthusiast, and his family contacted me in the hopes that a few motorcycle riders would volunteer to accompany the hearse from the church to the cemetery for his final farewell.

“Anyone who can assist the McMahon family in making this happen would be greatly appreciated.”

In honor of Hugh, mourners and riders will wear blue clothing.

“Anyone who can make it on the day,” Trieda said, “the family would like to thank you in advance.”

Last year, the United Kingdom’s government launched a new safety campaign to alert parents about the dangers of button batteries.

Button batteries are used to power everyday items like car key fobs, remote controls, and children’s toys, but they can cause serious injury or death if swallowed.

When button batteries react with saliva, they produce caustic soda, which is commonly used to unclog drains.

The most hazardous are larger lithium ‘coin cell’ batteries (about the size of a five pence piece).

If you suspect your child has swallowed a button battery, rush them to the nearest A&E or dial 999 for an ambulance.

If you can, take the battery packaging, toy, or gadget to assist staff in identifying the battery.

Symptoms aren’t always obvious.

Coughing, gagging, drooling, or pointing to their throat or tummy could be signs that your child is sick.

It’s critical to be cautious if your symptoms are unclear or fluctuate.

Allowing your child to eat, drink, or get sick is not a good idea.