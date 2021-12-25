On Christmas Eve, a 6-year-old boy and two other people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Taft, Florida.

On Christmas Eve in Taft, Florida, a 6-year-old boy and two others were killed in a drive-by shooting.

A drive-by shooting in Taft, Florida injured three people, including a six-year-old child.

The victims were taken to the hospital right away.

Around 9:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 9600 block of 5th Avenue due to gunshots.

According to Orange County deputies, the investigation is still in the early stages, but they can confirm that the three victims were injured.

So far, no information has been found about the vehicle or the driver.

More to come…

