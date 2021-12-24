On Christmas Eve, a couple from Central Pennsylvania celebrates 75 years of marriage.

On Christmas Eve, a Central Pennsylvania couple celebrates 75 years of marriage.

Sarah and Daniel Heffleger married today, 75 years ago.

They married on Christmas Eve in 1946 because the church was already beautifully decorated for the holidays.

The sanctuary would be stunning, and it would save them money on decorations as well!

They are still married, making them members of a select club across the country.

Only one-tenth of one percent of all marriages last 70 years.

According to the US Census Bureau, couples who live to be 75 are so uncommon that there are no statistics on it.

Aunt Sarah and Uncle Danny, as they are affectionately known, have spent most of their lives in the Harrisburg area, but have also spent time in Perry County.

They are the parents of three daughters and have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

They lived in their own home until they were 92 and 94 years old, or last year, when they moved into a Hershey independent living home.

According to their great-niece Tricia Heisey, the two moved into a room together at Colonial Park Care this summer.

Daniel is now 96 years old, while Sarah is 93.

When they were teenagers in the mid-1940s, they first met roller skating.

But it wasn’t until they ran into each other at the Hershey Factory that they became serious.

Sarah recognized Danny’s familiar face while working in the same building, and the two began talking, quickly realizing they were meant to be together, according to Heisey.

Sarah was too young to marry at the time, so she needed her father Clayton to sign a document authorizing her to do so.

At the Hershey Park Ballroom, the couple enjoyed roller skating, ice skating, and dancing, according to Heisey.

The ballroom was located on Park Avenue in Derry Township, near where Chocolate World now stands, directly across from the new Sky Rush and adjacent to the old Hershey Dairy and pool.

The Starlight Ballroom was renamed in the 1950s.

It was demolished in the 1970s as demand for larger stadium-style venues grew.

It was re-created in 2019 at The Hotel Hershey as part of the Hershey Derry Township Historical Society’s 16th annual Preservation Dinner…

