On Christmas Eve, a man was seriously injured in a riot on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street.

A 27-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, while a 23-year-old man was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

An alleged disturbance on Sauchiehall Street has resulted in the arrest of a man.

The incident is said to have occurred around 12:25 a.m. today (December 24).

On Monday, December 27, a 31-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow around 12.25am on Friday, December 24, 2021,” according to a Police Scotland spokesman.

“On Monday, December 27th, the 31-year-old is scheduled to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court.”