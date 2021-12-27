On Christmas Eve, a woman stabbed her boyfriend with a sword to extract ‘entities’ from him, according to a report.

In a bizarre slaying on Christmas Eve, a Missouri woman told police she stabbed her boyfriend with a sword because she was “setting him free.”

Officers were dispatched to a home in Cape Girardeau at 11:50 p.m.

According to KFVS, Brittany Wilson called Cape Girardeau police on Friday and said she had killed her boyfriend.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the 32-year-old was standing in the doorway of the home wearing bloody clothes and a sword on the front lawn when police arrived.

Wilson’s boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, was found dead in the basement, stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Wilson told officers she and Foster, 34, had taken methamphetamine earlier in the day during the investigation, according to KFVS.

According to police, Wilson told officers she believed Foster had several other “entities” living inside his body for several months and that Foster had been harvesting body parts from individuals.

According to KFVS, the stabbing was intended to “set him free” from these entities.

Wilson was taken to the municipal jail and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to police.

Wilson is being held in jail on a $200,000 bail.

