On Christmas Eve, police shot and killed a man suspected of killing his wife and her disabled daughter.

On Christmas Day, police killed a man suspected of killing his wife and her disabled daughter.

DETROIT — Officers with the Detroit Police Department shot and killed a man wanted for the deaths of his wife and adopted daughter on Tuesday.

Since the bodies of Elaine Fizer and her adopted daughter, Daunya, were discovered by family members on Christmas Day, police have been looking for Dwayne McDonald, 62.

McDonald was named a person of interest soon after the victims were discovered, but police were unable to find him until Tuesday.

Detectives’ work and a tip about where McDonald was hiding helped police obtain a warrant to enter the building and an apartment where McDonald was eventually found, according to Detroit Police Chief James White.

“When the officers entered the building and announced, ‘Detroit police, search warrant,’ they attempted to gain entry to one of the apartments, where they were met by Mr.

McDonald, who was armed,” White said after the shooting at a press conference.

“After a shot was fired, officers returned fire, striking Mr.

McDonald was shot and killed on the spot.”

After arriving at the house in the 18000 block of Prevost for Christmas dinner on Saturday, the victims’ bodies were discovered.

Elaine Fizer, 57, looked after Dauyna Fizer, 13, who was described by White as “developmentally disabled.”

McDonald was not Dauyna’s biological father, according to White, but he married Elaine Fizer, who was Dauyna’s mother.

Elaine Fizer was described as “a caregiver” by White, who also described the deaths as “tragic.”

“(Elaine) was a caring person who enjoyed helping others,” White said.

“She was adamant about assisting that child.”

According to White, detectives have been working on the case nonstop, but it wasn’t until someone who knew where McDonald was hiding that police were able to pinpoint his precise location.

White wouldn’t go into specifics, but one of the two people who knew where McDonald was knew he was wanted and was “very concerned for his safety,” according to White.

According to White, the killings have no apparent motive.

During the shooting, no officers were hurt.

