On Christmas Eve, six people were shot in Pittsburgh, police say.

Six people were shot on Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh, according to police.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department’s social media accounts, the people were discovered in “various conditions.”

The injured were transported to hospitals in the area.

A homicide unit was also dispatched to the scene, but no information on whether the shooting was fatal has been released.

Around 4:30 p.m., the incident occurred.

In the 7300 block of Schoyer Avenue on Friday.

“It’s terrifying,” Shawn Alfonso Wells told WXPI.

That would be terrible…Everyone is very concerned because we haven’t had any shootings in this area.”

Authorities believe the incident was a one-time occurrence with no immediate danger to the public.

Call the county’s tip line at 833-255-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.