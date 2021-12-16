On Christmas Eve, there are seven ways to get kids to sleep.

On Christmas Eve, here are seven ways to get kids to sleep.

A banana could be the key to a peaceful night.

A sleep psychologist has revealed seven unusual sleep tips to help people who are struggling, ranging from exhausting them to giving them a banana before bed.

Happy Beds, a Yorkshire-based bed retailer, has teamed up with Katherine Hall, a sleep psychologist from Somnus Therapy, to offer a number of helpful tips for parents on Christmas Eve:

a.

Maintain your normal routine”As special as Christmas Eve is, your child’s bedtime routine is just as important.

Try to stick to your child’s regular bedtime and schedule, despite the activities and excitement of the night before Christmas.

If you’re hosting or attending a party, arrive home in plenty of time to unwind as you would on any other night.

Bath time, reading a story, and tucking them in are all rituals that should be followed.

You’re helping their brain and body recognize it’s time for bed by sticking to their normal routine.”

2. If you’re looking for something to

Have an active day”While it’s important to unwind on Christmas Eve night, it’s also crucial to have an active day prior to that.

Keep your kids active and engaged throughout the day to help them burn off excess energy and sleep well at night.

Let them help you wrap presents, go sleigh riding, build a snowman, or bake cookies.”

3. If you’re looking for a

“While Christmas cookies and treats are delicious, too much sugar too close to bedtime will leave your child wired and unable to sleep.”

Give your child a healthy, light snack after setting out the milk and cookies for Santa to help fill their bellies before bedtime without delivering an unwanted sugar rush.

A banana is an excellent option.”

a)

Children respond well to routines, so provide a countdown.

On Christmas Eve, in addition to your normal nighttime routine, give your child a timeline of the night’s events.

Give them an hour’s notice to turn off all screens and digital devices before going to bed.

Electronics’ blue light can cause sleep problems.

Then, around 30 minutes before bedtime, and again at the 10-minute mark, give a second warning.

This will help your child gradually calm down and accept the fact that bedtime is approaching.”

a)

Tell an old story.

Short summary of Infosurhoy