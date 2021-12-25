On Christmas morning, Nasa’s massive James Webb Space Telescope will launch on a mission to find extraterrestrial life.

On Saturday, the world’s largest and most powerful space telescope was launched into orbit in a high-stakes mission.

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on a European Ariane rocket from New Guinea on Christmas morning to search for light from the first stars and galaxies.

The telescope will also be used to look for signs of extraterrestrial life.

“It will help us better understand our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, and the eternal search,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said last week.

“If you want a big reward, you usually have to take a big risk,” he continued.

